The HAARP Machine Post New Song, "The Escapist Notion"

There has been considerable buzz around the latest signing to Sumerian Records, England's The HAARP Machine. Sumerian has been busy lately, scooping up bands like Periphery, Born of Osiris and Asking Alexandria, so the label's latest signing has piqued the interest of technical-progressive metal fans everywhere.

Now, after a few teaser videos, the HAARP Machine have finally posted a full song. Titled "The Escapist Notion," you can listen to the song below.

The band's debut album is expected to be released later this year.