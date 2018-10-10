Halestorm Unveil Official Video for "Do Not Disturb"

Halestorm have released the official video for “Do Not Disturb.” The Halloween-themed clip was directed by Roboshobo.

Said Halestorm singer and guitarist Lzzy Hale, "You asked for it... So we are pleased to present our video for one of our favorite tracks off our album Vicious, ‘Do Not Disturb.’ This song is based off a true story of mine about a very fun night I had overseas that all started with the pick-up line 'I think we should make out.' And since it's October... the boys and I decided to spooky up the story with a few, ahem... minor exaggerations."

Halestorm’s fourth studio album, Vicious, was released in July. Frontwoman Lzzy Hale told Guitar World: “You can really hear all four corners of Halestorm on this record. It’s not just about me singing and us having some catchy songs. It’s about what everyone brings to the table. And that ended up opening the entire world to us.”

Check out the video for “Do Not Disturb” above.