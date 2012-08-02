Hear Bob Dylan's "Early Roman Kings" from New Album, 'Tempest'

Bob Dylan's 35th studio album, Tempest, will be released September 11.

And while that's still more than a month away, Dylan fans can hear one of the songs off the new album, "Early Roman Kings," in the trailer for Season 2 of Cinemax's series Strike Back. You can hear the blues-rocking song in the video below.

When Strike Back hits the airwaves on August 17, fans can get a taste of another new song from Tempest, "Scarlet Town."

Incidentally, a blogger over at GuitarAficionado.com is ranking 33 of Dylan's 34 studio albums. He's up to No. 25 so far (as in the 25th best). Be sure to check out some of his ranking stories:

• No. 25, New Morning

• No. 26, Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid

• No. 27, Down in the Groove

• No. 28, Good As I Been to You

• No. 29, Empire Burlesque

• No. 30, Slow Train Coming

• No. 31, Self Portrait

... and so on ...