Hear Frank and Dweezil Zappa's Sole Collaboration, "Dragon Master"

Next month, Dweezil Zappa will release "Dragon Master," the only song he ever wrote with his father, Frank Zappa.

The shredfest, which you can hear below, was premiered earlier today via RollingStone.com. It will be included on Dweezil's upcoming studio album, Via Zammata, which will be released November 27.

"In the late Eighties, when heavy metal still topped the charts, Frank told me about a new song he had written, and he had a look on his face that indicated there was something special about it," Dweezil told RollingStone.com.

"I asked him the name of it, and he said with [a] smile, 'Dragon Master.' I grew up being inspired by early metal guitarists like Tony Iommi and Randy Rhoads. My dad told me I should write the music for the song and he handed me the lyrics. They are filled with epic metal imagery. I tried to match the intensity of the lyrics with a riff reeking of classic metal."

Via Zammata will be Dweezil's first studio album in a decade. Guitar fans should note the fact that Dweezil plays the Stratocaster that was given to Frank by Jimi Hendrix on one of the songs, "Nothing." It has become known as "the Hendrix Strat."

For more interesting factoids and photos, visit RollingStone.com.