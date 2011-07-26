Hear It Now: Core Device "Trail The Vein"

You can check out a brand new track from New Jersey-based progressive power metal band Core Device, titled "Trail the Vein," below. The track is taken from their latest offering, What I've Become, which is out now on Heaven & Hell Records.

The album art for What I've Become was done by renowned cover artist Travis Smith. You can check out the artwork below.

Core Device self-released their debut album, Our Fellowship Eternal, in 2004. The album was produced by Symphony X guitarist Michael Romeo.

For more info on the band, check out their Facebook page.