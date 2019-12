Check out "Handbook for the Recently Deceased," a cut from Ironiclast, the first album from The Damned Things, on sale December 14! The band features Scott Ian and Rob Caggiano from Anthrax, Keith Buckley from Every Time I Die, and Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley from Fall Out Boy. Visit thedamnedthings.com for more info.

If you don't hear anything, crank up the volume on the video player!