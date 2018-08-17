Hear Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators' New Song, "Mind Your Manners"

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators have premiered "Mind Your Manners," the second single off of their new album, Living the Dream. You can check it out above.

Produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus), Living the Dream is set for a September 21 release. It's the superstar guitarist's third album with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, following 2012's Apocalyptic Love and 2014's World on Fire.

“I wrote this song on the spot to help the band get up and running once we got back in the studio this past January," Slash said of "Mind Your Manners." "It’s just a go-for-it type of song. Pretty straightforward rock and fun to play.”

“’Mind Your Manners’ was something I didn’t hear until the guys had started jamming together," Kennedy added. "It’s a cool, up-tempo sort of thing and I knew immediately it would have its own place on this record. Lyrically, it’s about how when things are going well there always tends to be someone who tries to rain on your parade and knock you down. You have to keep people like that in check and not let them get to you.”

You can preorder Living the Dream right here, and check out its cover and tracklist below.

Living the Dream tracklist:

1. The Call of the Wild

2. Serve You Right

3. My Antidote

4. Mind Your Manners

5. Lost Inside the Girl

6. Read Between the Lines

7. Slow Grind

8. The One You Loved Is Gone

9. Driving Rain

10. Sugar Cane

11. The Great Pretender

12. Boulevard of Broken Hearts