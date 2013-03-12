Heaven & Earth Premiere Music Video for "No Money, No Love"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the premiere of a new music video by Heaven & Earth. The track, "No Money, No Love," will be featured on the band's upcoming album, Dig, which will be released April 23 by Quarto Valley Records.

Dig, which was produced by Dave Jenkins (who has worked with everyone from Metallica to Tower of Power), features special guests Howard Leese (Heart, Paul Rodgers), Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) and David Paich (Toto).

The band's founder and visionary, Stuart Smith, had this to say about Dig:

"I feel that with the crafting of the songs on this album, the incredible band we've put together, especially with powerhouse vocalist Joe Retta and the unwavering support of Quarto Valley Records' president, Bruce Quarto, we really have a shot at getting Heaven & Earth the attention it deserves. This album is by far, the best thing I have ever done in my life. All the pieces are in place. We're ready to make this our year."

Track listing for Dig: