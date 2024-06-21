“He told me he was a fan the first time I met him in '97. And then I got the call from him a couple of years later”: Helmet’s Page Hamilton is one of heavy music’s most influential riffers – but he was once handpicked by David Bowie to be his guitarist

By
published

David Bowie was such a big Helmet fan that he recruited Page Hamilton as his touring guitarist

Left - Vocalist / guitarist Page Hamilton of Helmet performs at The Viper Room on May 4, 2013 in West Hollywood, California; Right- Singer David Bowie performs onstage at the Astoria on December 05, 1999 in LONDON, England
(Image credit: L-Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images; R-Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Helmet's founding member and guitarist Page Hamilton might be one of the most enduringly influential guitarists from the North American alt-metal movement of the ’90s. 

His heavier approach might not make him one of the first guitarists that come to mind as a potential David Bowie guitarist, but he was handpicked by the chameleon of rock as his guitarist for 1999’s Hours tour.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.