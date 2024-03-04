“I became this musician because of jazz. I mean, I still wake up every day and work on Charlie Parker’s Hot House!” Even with a broken finger, Helmet’s Page Hamilton is one of the all-time great heavy riffsmiths – but he owes it all to jazz

By Gregory Adams
published

Nothing can stop Hamilton's flow as Helmet return with a politically charged masterclass in punishing rhythms, off-kilter melodies and open-tuned acoustics

Page Hamilton
(Image credit: Nick Marcum)

In LEFT, Page Hamilton may have just turned in Helmet’s most political album yet. Above a patented mix of drop-tuned riffs and hard-edged rhythmic displacement, the alt-metal icon sounds off on anything from cyclical patterns of U.S. gun violence (Gun Fluf) to the unearned, puffed-chest politicking of the modern-day Republican Party (Big Shot, Dislocated). 

Though Hamilton tells Guitar World he’s generally avoided standing on a soapbox throughout Helmet’s nearly 35-year career, Left’s treatises still speak to a broader trend within his hefty songbook. 

“It’s just character assassination,” he explains of a lyrical forte. “My ex-father-in-law said to me, ‘All you do is write ‘fuck you’ songs. They’re really good ‘fuck you’ songs, but they’re still just ‘fuck you’ songs.’ I told him, ‘Well, everybody has to be good at something, right?’”

To be sure, Left – the band’s ninth album, fourth since reuniting in 2004, and first in seven years – has Hamilton expressing himself with antagonistic, full-throated fervor. Helmet’s latest is likewise a nuanced, parameter-expanding release for the veteran unit. After a few years focusing on film-scoring projects, Hamilton got back into the post-hardcore groove at the top of 2023 to write the 11-song Left

He and co-guitarist Dan Beeman generally juxtapose punishingly percussive rhythms with rich, 7th-and-11th incorporating chord phrasings – all the more impressive considering Hamilton tracked this all with a broken fretting finger – though the band scale down the sonic bombast for the tender Tell Me Again, an all-acoustic, string ensemble-assisted outing inspired by a confidant’s betrayal and the open C6 tuning of Led Zeppelin’s Friends.

While 1994’s Betty had Helmet taking a jarringly subversive noise-rock swing at jazz standard Beautiful Love – a stylistic mashup reflective of Hamilton’s studies at the Manhattan School of Music – the act takes a more traditional pass at John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme through Left’s closing Resolution

Transposing Coltrane’s sax sublimity to his six-string, Hamilton exits the album with songbird-like fluidity and a few well-placed blue notes. It’s a standout moment, even if the Helmet leader figures some hardcore fans will wince at the fact that Left doesn’t go out with a gain-blaring bang.

“I didn’t get the blues songs on Led Zeppelin when I was 16,” Hamilton says through a parallel thought. “I was like, ‘I just want to hear Communication Breakdown, man!’ Then later, you realize that’s where they came from; that’s how they became Led Zeppelin. I became this musician because of jazz. I mean, I still wake up every day and work on Charlie Parker’s Hot House!”

  • Left is out now via earMUSIC.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Gregory Adams
Gregory Adams

Gregory Adams is a Vancouver-based arts reporter. From metal legends to emerging pop icons to the best of the basement circuit, he’s interviewed musicians across countless genres for nearly two decades, most recently with Guitar World, Bass Player, Revolver, and more – as well as through his independent newsletter, Gut Feeling. This all still blows his mind. He’s a guitar player, generally bouncing hardcore riffs off his ’52 Tele reissue and a dinged-up SG.