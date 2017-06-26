Here’s What Using a Fidget Spinner on Guitar Sounds Like

Well, it was only a matter of time.

YouTube user M3RKMUS1C has posted video showing him playing guitar with a fidget spinner. Well, actually, it’s a fidget spinner customized with glued-on picks!

Apart from using it for some ultra-fast speed picking (reminiscent of a Paul Gilbert power drill technique), M3RKMUS1C “discovered a really cool helicopter or alien spaceship kind of sound when the fidget spinner generates feedback with the pickups.”

Cool effect? Mildly interesting? Totally lame? Watch below and let us know.