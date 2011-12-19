Hip-Hop Producer El-P Creates Mash Up of Metallica and Prince

Hip hop producer El-P has created a mash up of Prince's "Purple Rain" and Metallica's "Unforgiven 2."

"I was asking people who follow me on Twitter about who the most anti downloading/digital music musicians were, and we landed on Metallica (who I dont give a shit about) and Prince (who is one of my biggest influences)," the artist/producer told Consequence of Sound. "For fun, I put this thing together comprised of Metallica's Unforgiven Part 2 and Prince's Purple Rain."

You can steam the track below.