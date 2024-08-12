Who is the mysterious hooded guitarist who performed at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony?

By
published

French guitarist and Phoenix collaborator Noé Efira appeared wearing a mask and wielding a rare guitar amid the event's final performance

A guitarist performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France
(Image credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Paris Olympics' closing ceremony was chock-full of star power. However, one seemingly anonymous hooded guitarist managed to steal the show, sparking much online speculation about who it could be.

Now French guitarist Noé Efira appears to have been confirmed as the man behind the mask – and the player behind a searing solo that came right after Cambodian rapper Vann Da's performance of Time to Rise [at about 10.50 in the clip below].

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.