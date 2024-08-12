“Tom Cruise doing a crazy stunt while we’re jamming is ridiculous. What a legend”: H.E.R. performs the US national anthem on a gleaming custom Fender Strat – and solos as Tom Cruise abseils into the stadium – at the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony

The Strat-wielding superstar’s performance of the Star Spangled Banner marked the start of the official countdown to LA28

H.E.R. performs the USA national anthem during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Stade de France on Sunday, August 11, 2024
(Image credit: Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

H.E.R. has some experience in performing at major sporting events, having already played two Super Bowl halftime shows, but when it comes to international stages, they don’t get much bigger than the closing ceremony of the Olympics.

The guitarist and singer-songwriter (aka Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson) came out to perform the Star Spangled Banner, marking the official handover from Paris to LA – as the US city prepares for its 2028 hosting run.

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.