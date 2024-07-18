“I was at a King Crimson show, I was signing autographs and somebody handed me Mariah Carey’s record and said, ‘Would you sign this?’” How Adrian Belew ended up on a number one single without even knowing

Belew’s playing on Tom Tom Club’s Genius of Love has been sampled 166 times by a host of artists, including Mariah Carey

Adrian Belew
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Guitarist Adrian Belew has worked extensively as a session guitarist and touring musician – in addition to his tenure with King Crimson, he has toured with Frank Zappa, David Bowie, and Talking Heads, to name but a few. Another role on his resume? Being featured on a hit Mariah Carey track without him even knowing.

In a recent interview with Guitar World on the subject of his extremely well-worn Stratocaster, Belew discussed how that Strat has become one of the most-heard guitars on the planet… without him realizing.

Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.