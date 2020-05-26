If you're a live performer, and don't subscribe to shoegaze's stage etiquette, at some point while you're rocking out with your guitar, your guitar strap will probably come disengaged from your beloved instrument.

Unless you want to end up with a primo slot on one of YouTube's always-hysterical guitar strap fail compilations, you're gonna need some strap locks.

With that in mind, our Tech Editor, Paul Riario, decided to create a helpful tutorial for guitarists looking to install their own strap locks, and avoid being immortalized online for all the wrong reasons.

As you'll learn, you can pull off this installation with just your guitar and strap of choice, some strap locks (the strap locks Paul uses in this video, from Grover, are particularly high-quality and durable), two wrenches, a Phillips head screwdriver and a toothpick!

You can see how Paul goes about the installation in the video above.

For more info on Grover's strap locks, and all of the company's neat products, head on over to its website.