Iced Earth Play Last Show with Singer Matt Barlow at Wacken, Video Available

This past Saturday, August 6, Iced Earth played their final show with long-time vocalist Matt Barlow at the Wacken Open Air festival in Germany. You can view the entire performance below.

Iced Earth are set to release their new album, Dystopia, on October 18. The album will be the band's first to feature singer Stu Block (Into Eternity), who has officially replaced Barlow as the band's singer.

"You just can't ask for a better attitude," said Schaffer of Block. "Stu is so excited to be here. He brings a youthful exuberance to the band, which is a lot of fun. And he's a real dude. He's down to earth, and willing to try anything that Jim [Morris, co-producer, engineer] or I throw at him. He's stepping into the shoes in a very natural way."

"We're opening up a part of his voice and a style of singing that he didn't even really know he had," he continued. "We're exploring this whole new range. And we're just getting started. I believe Stu will continue to grow — and has the potential to grow — into one of the greats, one of the guys that will go down in metal history. If he stays on this course, with the attitude that he has, his willingness to learn, and his passion, he's destined for really great things. I firmly believe that."

Barlow parted ways with Iced Earth amicably after expressing his desire to concentrate on family life.