Iggy Pop Says Today's Rockers Lack Authenticity

Stooges frontman Iggy Pop thinks today's music is like "cheap drinks in a bad supermarket" -- and that the artists who are making said music lack authenticity.

Pop -- who sounds more and more like Ted Nugent every day -- said this and more in a video he posted as the ambassador for Record Store Day 2012. The video can be seen here.

Some other quotes:

"I think there are some ages, like the one we're living in, when the game is kind of rigged toward products that contain music -- sort of like those cheap drinks you get in a bad supermarket where it says, 'Contains 10 percent juice.'

"There's a lot of stuff out there with a bit of music to it, and I think that's OK, but it reminds me of how bad it was to turn on American Bandstand in the '50s and see all the endless, gutless, dickless imitations of Elvis that the American industry decided to push on the kids."

Pop recently announced he was working on new material with the Stooges, or at least with Stooges guitarist James Williamson. Pop said he and Williamson had written 10 new songs together in Miami.

Record Store Day takes place on April 21. For more info, visit recordstoreday.com.