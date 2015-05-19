Impellitteri Premiere "We Own the Night” Music Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of “We Own the Night,” the new music video by Impellitteri.

The track is from the band's new album, Venom, which was released in April through Frontiers Music. It's the followup to 2009’s Wicked Maiden.

The band calls “We Own the Night” the "perfect anthem for all the rock fans that continue to live for the music."

The video, which you can watch below, was directed by John Logsdon, who has worked with Def Leppard and Van Halen, and was filmed at Mates sound stage in Los Angeles while Van Halen rehearsed in the next room for their upcoming tour.

Guitarist Chris Impellitteri formed Impellitteri in 1987 with Rob Rock on vocals. The band's current lineup includes Impellitteri and Rock with James Pulli on bass and Jon Dette on drums.

Venom features 10 songs, plus two bonus tracks. The track list includes "Venom," "Empire of Lies," "We Own the Night," "Nightmare," "Face the Enemy," "Domino Theory," "Jehova," "Rise," "Time Machine," "Holding On," "Rock Through the Night" (bonus track) and "Reach for the Sky" (bonus track).

For more about Impellitteri, follow them on Facebook.