Inside the new issue of Total Guitar: 99 Ways To Better Tone!

By Chris Bird
Also in issue 375! Interviews: Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil & Mike Vennart, Nothing But Thieves, Ultra Q, Saint Agnes, Grace Potter and more! Reviews: New gear from Marshall, Fender, Gibson, Gretsch and more. Learn songs by Pink Floyd, Greta Van Fleet and The Killers

Cover Feature:

Total Guitar takes a look at all things tone. Inside the mag, you'll find lessons on setting up your guitar to get the best sound, and creative ways to get more from your amp and effects. Read essential tone tips from funk-rock virtuoso Nuno Bettencourt and roots-rockers Rebecca and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe and try TG's five-page tutorial on how to play like the greatest icons of guitar tone.

Interviews:

• Empire State Bastard

“It was always going to be extreme…” – Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil on his side project with Mike Vennart and Dave Lombardo

• Saint Agnes

“We love the intensity and the aggression…” – Kitty A. Austen and Jon James Tufnell on their unorthodox approach to tone

• Nothing But Thieves

On their first number one album, the Essex-based five-piece mix guitars with synths and prog-rock influences with danceable beats. It’s a sound they call “retro-futuristic”

• Also inside: Ultra Q, Grace Potter, James And The Cold Gun

Learn To Play:

Pink Floyd - Comfortably Numb

The Killers - Mr. Brightside

Greta Van Fleet - The Falling Sky

Reviews:

• Marshall Studio JTM ST20H Head

• Fender Tom DeLonge & Steve Lacy Stratocasters

• Gibson SG Standard ’61

• Gretsch G5420T-140 Electromatic

• J. Rockett Archer Select drive pedal

