Inside the new issue of Total Guitar: The Solos Issue

The latest issue of Total Guitar is on sale now! Click here to purchase a single copy, or click here to subscribe.

Cover Feature:

How Nuno Bettencourt created the greatest solo of the 21st Century. Soloing tips for every genre. Song technique tutorials and player style lessons: Joe Bonamassa, Guthrie Govan, Eric Gales, and many more! Plus, readers' poll: Your favourite solos revealed!

Interviews:

• Nuno Bettencourt

• Tigercub

• Guthrie Govan

• Island Of Love

• Corook

Learn To Play:

• Foo Fighters - Rescued

• Queen - I Want It All

• Arctic Monkeys - Fluorescent Adolescent

Reviews:

• Cort G300 Glam

• DOD Reissue Pedals

• Fender Tone Master Reverb

• Walrus Audio Melee

• Vox amPlug Brian May

Plus!

• Five ways to start playing jazz

• How to use fuzz distortion

• Classic chords lesson

Free pair of Orange earbuds and a 20-foot Crush cable, together worth £36.99 when you subscribe to Total Guitar!

Plus! Huge savings on the magazine price when you subscribe for six months.

Click here to purchase a single copy, or click here to subscribe.