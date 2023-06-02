Inside the new issue of Total Guitar: The Solos Issue

By Chris Bird
published

Also in issue 372! Interviews: Nuno Bettencourt, Guthrie Govan, Tigercub, Island Of Love and more! Reviews: Cort G300 Glam, DOD Reissue Pedals, Fender Tone Master Princeton Reverb combo, Walrus Audio Melee, Vox amPlug Brian May. Learn songs by Foo Fighters, Queen and Arctic Monkeys

n/a
(Image credit: Francesco Castaldo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The latest issue of Total Guitar is on sale now!

Cover Feature:

How Nuno Bettencourt created the greatest solo of the 21st Century. Soloing tips for every genre. Song technique tutorials and player style lessons: Joe Bonamassa, Guthrie Govan, Eric Gales, and many more! Plus, readers' poll: Your favourite solos revealed! 

Interviews:

• Nuno Bettencourt

• Tigercub

• Guthrie Govan

• Island Of Love

• Corook

Learn To Play:

• Foo Fighters - Rescued

• Queen - I Want It All

• Arctic Monkeys - Fluorescent Adolescent

Reviews:

• Cort G300 Glam

• DOD Reissue Pedals

• Fender Tone Master Reverb

• Walrus Audio Melee

• Vox amPlug Brian May

Plus!

• Five ways to start playing jazz

• How to use fuzz distortion

• Classic chords lesson

Chris Bird
Chris Bird

Chris has been the Editor of Total Guitar magazine since 2020. Prior to that, he was at the helm of Total Guitar's world-class tab and tuition section for 12 years. He's a former guitar teacher with 35 years playing experience and he holds a degree in Philosophy & Popular Music. Chris has interviewed Brian May three times, Jimmy Page once, and Mark Knopfler zero times – something he desperately hopes to rectify as soon as possible.