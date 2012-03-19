Iron Maiden Post Trailer for 'Behind the Beast' Documentary

As part of their upcoming live DVD/Blu-Ray release, En Vivo!, Iron Maiden are including a new 88-minute documentary called Behind the Beast. You can view a trailer for the documentary below.

According to the band's official website, Behind the Beast "reveals how to put on an Iron Maiden tour and what goes on behind the scenes at a show. It describes the extraordinary story of one of the most acclaimed and ambitious touring shows in the world, illustrating the day-to-day life and complex tasks of the Maiden Killer Krew and the other characters behind the scenes."

En Vivo! will be released next Monday, March 26.