Is This an Actual New Tool Riff?

Tool have been slowly sharing news about a new album for years now. But this might be the first actual bit of new music we’re hearing from the record. Guitarist Adam Jones recently posted an Instagram video of him playing a new riff—which, in classic Tool fashion, may or may not appear on their upcoming album, the loooong-awaited follow up to 2006’s 10,000 Days.

You can check out the clip, which shows Jones jamming on what appears to be an American flag-decorated travel guitar with a built-in speaker, above.

Jones captioned the video "Getting ready for Sunday," which is a reference to the band’s headlining set May 5th at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Jacksonville, Florida. So perhaps we’ll hear more of this riff soon enough.

In the meantime, there’s this: