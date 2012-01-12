It's Official: Alice In Chains Working on New Album

After some speculation last summer, it's been confirmed that Alice In Chains are indeed working on the follow-up to 2009's Black Gives Way to Blue.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, guitarist Jerry Cantrell said the band had been working on new material since 2010, but the process had been slowed down by health problems.

"I had shoulder surgery," Cantrell said. "I had to get some bone spurs and torn cartilage taken care of, so that put me back a little bit. But we’ve been writing through the whole process."

