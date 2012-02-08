It's Official: Jesse Leach Is the "New" Lead Singer of Killswitch Engage

Yesterday, we pointed out the new picture on Killswitch Engage's website that featured original vocalist Jesse Leach, and speculated that this was surely a sign that Leach had official rejoined the band after the departure of Howard Jones.

Now, we can confirm the news that Leach has indeed rejoined the band.

"After much deliberation and careful consideration, we are pleased to announce that Jesse Leach has rejoined Killswitch Engage," the band said in a statement. "Our job was to find the best person to fill Howard's shoes: a decision based on talent and not familiarity."

They added, "Truth be told, Jesse blew us away in auditions. The room seemed charged with electricity. He commanded both new and old material, and proved, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that he wanted to do this. The choice became very clear and apparent."

Leach commented, "It is a great honor to rejoin my brothers after all of these years. After some discussion and much reflection, it was obvious to me this was the path I was meant to take. We got together and jammed on the 'Howard-era songs,' as well as some Alive or Just Breathing-era songs and we all felt the synergy."

He continued, "I look forward to writing the new record, since the demos sound absolutely amazing, as well as breathing new life and getting comfortable with the soulful songs Howard has written. It is a new chapter of my life filled with new and exciting challenges. I will give all that I can to honor the position I have been given and take nothing for granted. I will sing every note with all of my soul. I am very blessed and very thankful to be back in the KsE family! All things happen in their due time and now is the time for this reunion and new direction."

Killswitch Engage are currently in writing mode for a new album.