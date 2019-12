Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Green Eyes," a new playthrough video by iwrestledabearonce.

The song is from the band's new album, Hail Mary, which was released June 16 via Artery Recordings. This is IWABO's first with new guitarist Mike Stringer, who appears in the video.

For more about iwrestledabearonce and the new album, visit iwrestledabearonce.com.