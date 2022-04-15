J. Rockett Audio aims to serve up overdrive á la Billy Gibbons with new El Hombre pedal

By published

Boasting a simple control layout and eye-catching skull graphic, the El Hombre – J. Rockett says – will take you from "mild to wild"

J. Rockett Audio Designs' El Hombre overdrive pedal
(Image credit: J. Rockett Audio Designs )

J. Rockett Audio Designs has unveiled a new overdrive pedal, the El Hombre, that salutes a certain "bearded Texas legend."

In case that's not enough of a hint for you, the company's referring to blues guitar icon Billy F Gibbons, the leader and co-founder of ZZ Top. The El Hombre 'drive is a tribute to Gibbons, and his trademark, bitey guitar tone.

The El Hombre's control set is fairly straightforward, with a triangular layout of Volume, Bite and Gain knobs. Within those simple controls though, J. Rockett says, is a world of tonal goodness that goes far beyond the sound of the Little Ol' Band from Texas.

Cranking the Bite control up will bring, naturally, aggressive, snarling drive, but dialing it back keeps the overdrive smoother and – the company says – more Dumble-like.

Also reportedly on tap – with the volume on the low side and the gain up high – are more Larry Carlton/Robben Ford-esque tones, and Plexi-like openness with the aforementioned levels and more Bite.

J. Rockett Audio Designs' El Hombre pedal

(Image credit: J. Rockett Audio Designs)

The El Hombre overdrive pedal is made in the U.S. and runs on 9V power, and is available now for $199.

For more info, visit J. Rockett Audio Designs.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.