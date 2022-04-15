J. Rockett Audio aims to serve up overdrive á la Billy Gibbons with new El Hombre pedal

J. Rockett Audio Designs has unveiled a new overdrive pedal, the El Hombre, that salutes a certain "bearded Texas legend."

In case that's not enough of a hint for you, the company's referring to blues guitar icon Billy F Gibbons, the leader and co-founder of ZZ Top. The El Hombre 'drive is a tribute to Gibbons, and his trademark, bitey guitar tone.

The El Hombre's control set is fairly straightforward, with a triangular layout of Volume, Bite and Gain knobs. Within those simple controls though, J. Rockett says, is a world of tonal goodness that goes far beyond the sound of the Little Ol' Band from Texas.

Cranking the Bite control up will bring, naturally, aggressive, snarling drive, but dialing it back keeps the overdrive smoother and – the company says – more Dumble-like.

Also reportedly on tap – with the volume on the low side and the gain up high – are more Larry Carlton/Robben Ford-esque tones, and Plexi-like openness with the aforementioned levels and more Bite.

(Image credit: J. Rockett Audio Designs)

The El Hombre overdrive pedal is made in the U.S. and runs on 9V power, and is available now for $199.

For more info, visit J. Rockett Audio Designs.