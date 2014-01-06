Jack White Announces He's Finishing Up His Next Solo Album

According to a recent online chat with his fans, Jack White is working on two new albums, one of which is a solo disc, the followup to 2012's Blunderbuss.

"I'm producing two albums this month, and finishing them," White wrote in the chat. "One of them is mine."

This news isn't surprising, since White has been noticeably busy in recent months. He's working with the Dead Weather again, and the band are releasing a series of singles that will lead up to a new studio album — the band's third — in 2015. He's also been recording with the Raconteurs since February 2013.

In November, White confirmed he's collaborating with Elton John on a project called American Epic. You can read more about that here.

Oddly enough, White's Third Man Records recently announced the release of four White Stripes singles — "Seven Nation Army," "I Just Don't Know What to Do With Myself," "The Hardest Button to Button" and "There's No Home for You Here" — from the band's 2003 album, Elephant.

Third Man Records also recently announced the release of its first effect pedal, a fuzz pedal called the Bumble Buzz. You can read about it here and watch White's official demo video below.