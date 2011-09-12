Jack White, Depeche Mode, Patti Smith to Pay Tribute to U2's 'Achtung Baby'

At a press conference for the band's upcoming documentary From the Sky Down, U2 frontman Bono revealed that Q magazine has commissioned a special tribute album for U2's classic 1991 LP, Achtung Baby, which turns 20 this year.

Slated to appear, among others, are Damian Rice, Jack White, Depeche Mode and Patti Smith.

Bono comments: "Jack White does ‘Love Is Blindness,' Depeche Mode do ‘So Cruel,' Patti Smith did ‘Until the End of the World,' Damien Rice does ‘One.’ It just goes on. And it’s strange, because when I hear the album, when U2 do it, all I hear is what’s wrong with it. But when I heard all these artists doing it, I thought, ‘It’s really good.'"

