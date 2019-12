Today, Jack White premiered a new song — "Just One Drink" — over at RollingStone.com.

This is the third track from White's upcoming studio album, Lazaretto, to be made available for streaming. You also can check out "High Ball Stepper" here and the album's title track here.

Be sure to tell us what you think of "Just One Drink" in the comments or on Facebook!

Lazaretto will be released June 10 via Third Man Records. It will be the followup to 2012's Blunderbuss.