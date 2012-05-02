Jack White Scores First U.S. Number One

Days after Jack White claimed his third No. 1 album in the U.K., he's now climbed atop the Billboard 200 chart for the first U.S. No. 1 album of his career.

White's debut solo album, Blunderbuss (buy on iTunes), moved 138,000 copies in its first week on sale, more than enough to surpass Adele's 84,000 copies sold. The album also debuted in the No. 1 slots in Canada and Switzerland.

Prior to Blunderbuss, which came close to a No. 1 with 2007's Icky Thump, which debuted with 223,000 first-week sales, enough to place it at No. 2 behind Bon Jovi's Lost Highway.

In other recent Jack White news, producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed in a recent interview that White had signed on to write, produce and perform the soundtrack to Disney's upcoming adaptation of The Lone Ranger.

"Jack's an amazing songwriter with a unique style," Bruckheimer recently told Variety. "We're thrilled to hear his fresh take on the 'William Tell Overture.'"