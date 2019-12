Jack White has set a new vinyl sales record with the first-week sales of his second solo album, Lazaretto.

The chart-topping LP sold 41,000 vinyl copies alone, with total sales for its first week coming in at around 138,000. It marks the biggest one-week shipment of vinyl since SoundScan began tracking sales in 1991.

Watch the video for White's "High Ball Stepper," an instrumental track off the new album, below.