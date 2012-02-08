Jack White Streaming New Song, "Machine Gun Silhouette"

Update: It looks like the track has been removed from Soundcloud. We'll keep you posted when another stream appears!

Jack White's first solo single, "Love Interruption," is out now as a 7-inch single and features the B-side "Machine Gun Silhouette," which is now streaming below.

"Machine Gun Silhouette" will not appear on White's upcoming solo debut, Blunderbuss, which is out April 24 on White's own Third Man Records.

"I've put off making records under my own name for a long time but these songs feel like they could only be presented under my name," White recently said. "These songs were written from scratch, had nothing to do with anyone or anything else but my own expression, my own colors on my own canvas."

