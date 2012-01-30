Jack White Announces Debut Solo Album, Streaming New Song, "Love Interruption"

While Jack White hasn't always been keen on the idea of a solo album, it looks like the former White Stripes frontman has come around.

White has announced the release of his debut solo album, Blunderbuss. The album will hit shelves April 24 via Third Man Records/Columbia. The album's first single, "Love Interruption," is streaming online, and you can check it out below.

A vinyl edition of "Love Interruption" will be available as a 7-inch on February 7 and will feature the non-album B-side, "Machine Gun Silhouette."

Blunderbuss, which was recorded at Third Man Studio in Nashville, is described by White as "an album I couldn't have released until now. I've put off making records under my own name for a long time, but these songs feel like they could only be presented under my name. These songs were written from scratch, had nothing to do with anyone or anything else but my own expression, my own colors on my own canvas."

Photo: Jo McCaughey