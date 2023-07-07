The “most versatile and transparent overdrive ever made” gets downsized as Jackson Audio and Joey Landreth debut the Golden Boy Mini

Jackson Audio has teamed up with Joey Landreth for the Golden Boy Mini – a streamlined take on the Golden Boy overdrive pedal, which was dubbed by the brand as the “most versatile and transparent overdrive ever made”.

When the flagship unit came out, the stompbox specialist assigned it some hefty assertions, saying it “redefines the concept of transparent overdrive” and arrives with “features never before seen in an overdrive pedal”.

This time round, those lofty expectations have been reeled in somewhat, but that hasn’t stopped Jackson Audio from singing the praises of its latest pedalboard-friendly unit, which still promises to take “the concept of transparent overdrive to new heights”.

Control-wise, the layout is almost identical to the Golden Boy, with knobs for Volume, Gain and a Baxandall-style three-band EQ all making the cut. The Boost knob has been dropped, though, with a three-way toggle switch taking its place.

Said switch is responsible for flicking between Asymmetrical or LED clipping modes – a far more convenient way to navigate the clipping options, which were previously accessed via some tap dance-style maneuvers on the footswitches.

As per the brand, the Asymmetrical mode delivers a “chewy” overdrive, while the LED alternative is all about bringing crispness and a sharp attack to the table.

Under the hood, Presence and Tone trimmers – the same “Easter Eggs” that were found within the Golden Boy – return to the starting lineup, and allow for more fine-tune tweaks.

This time around, the tones are far more focussed in on the ones used by Landreth, whose favored sounds and settings were taken by Jackson Audio and placed into a smaller, more affordable unit.

The Golden Boy Mini is available now for $179, and arrives in three sleek colorways: Gold, Rose Gold and Black.

Visit Jackson Audio for more information.