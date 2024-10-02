“A historic collaboration”: Tetrarch’s Diamond Rowe becomes Jackson’s first female signature artist with the launch of her groundbreaking new signature guitar

Jackson has partnered with Diamond Rowe of revered heavy rock and progressive metal outfit Tetrarch for a new history-making signature guitar.

With the release of what has been officially badged the ‘Pro Series Signature Diamond Rowe DR12MG EVTN6’, Rowe becomes both the first female in the history of Jackson with a signature guitar, and Jackson's first African American female signature artist.

Not only that, she becomes only the second Black female guitar hero to be honored with her very own signature model – and the very first in heavy music – following H.E.R.'s history-making Fender Stratocaster.

“I‘m so excited about this new venture with the Jackson family,” Rowe says. “This is a historic collaboration.”

It’s been a quick turnaround for Rowe, who has only been an official Jackson endorsee since March this year. Before that, she was an ESP loyalist, and made a name for herself while blazing through riffs and solos as Tetrarch’s lead guitarist with the EMG-loaded LTD Deluxe EC-1000 EverTune.

Following her switch to Jackson, Rowe has been playing some similarly shaped Custom Shop creations, which have now served as the inspiration for her flagship signature model.

Tetrarch's Diamond Rowe Unveils Her New Signature Pro Series DR12MG EVTN6 | Jackson Guitars - YouTube Watch On

Using the Jackson Monarkh as the foundation for the build, Rowe’s signature features a nyatoh body with a poplar burl top, as well as a three-piece nyatoh set neck, a 12” radius bound ebony fingerboard, 24 jumbo frets and Rowe’s custom configured three-a-side Jackson headstock.

In keeping with her tonal roots, Rowe’s guitar also comes loaded with active EMG 81 and 85 humbuckers, which are controlled by a three-way toggle switch and master volume and tone parameters.

And, as a further nod to her preferred setup styles, Rowe has elected to draft in an EverTune bridge, and opted for an extended, Fender-esque 25.5” scale length – something that is less common on traditional single-cut designs. Aesthetically, it’s finished off with a Dark Rose colorway, body and fretboard binding.

(Image credit: Jackson)

“I feel so honored to have now joined such an elite group of players that are a part of this club,” Rowe reflects of her new Jackson venture. “Many who have inspired me along this journey to get here. It’s truly humbling.”

As Jackson itself says, this launch “marks a new chapter in the brand’s investment in fostering progressive talent”, and that much is true. Diamond Rowe has been an influential figure in the metal world over the past few years – in 2021, Guitar World named her as one of 12 guitarists changing the game that year – and has been championing the diversification of a genre that has historically been predominantly male and white.

“It’s something that brings attention to my band that maybe people who wouldn’t usually pay attention, do pay attention,” Rowe once told Guitar World when discussing the topic.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jackson) (Image credit: Jackson) (Image credit: Jackson)

In a new interview with Guitar World, Rowe further reflects on the influence she has had on the metal world, noting, “Metal and heavy music has literally changed my life. I loved it since I was 11 and loved it with such a fiery passion that I just know I was put on this Earth to do this and be involved in this.

“I hope, if there's anyone else who has that same feeling and they see someone like me do this, it lets them know to not ignore that. If you have a passion for something but feel like an outsider, just do it anyways. I hope it inspires people to go after what they love, and do it with conviction.

“And I hope they feel that comfort in knowing and seeing me playing a signature guitar so they can feel like they can take their guitar playing to the next level.”

The Pro Series Signature Diamond Rowe DR12MG EVTN6 is available now for $1,699.

Head over to Jackson Guitars for more information.