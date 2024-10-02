“A historic collaboration”: Tetrarch’s Diamond Rowe becomes Jackson’s first female signature artist with the launch of her groundbreaking new signature guitar

The metal trailblazer was announced as a Jackson artist earlier this year, and now she's been honored with a history-making signature model

Jackson Diamond Rowe signature guitar
(Image credit: Jackson)

Jackson has partnered with Diamond Rowe of revered heavy rock and progressive metal outfit Tetrarch for a new history-making signature guitar.

With the release of what has been officially badged the ‘Pro Series Signature Diamond Rowe DR12MG EVTN6’, Rowe becomes both the first female in the history of Jackson with a signature guitar, and Jackson's first African American female signature artist.

Jackson Diamond Rowe signature guitar
(Image credit: Jackson)

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.