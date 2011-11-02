Jakob Dylan Says Wallflowers Reunion in the Works

Speaking with Rolling Stone recently, Jakob Dylan revealed that he was planning a Wallflowers reunion.

"I've got new songs and we've all been talking," Dylan told Rolling Stone. "We've been trying to carve that time out for a while."

When asked if the band would pick up where they left off, Dylan seemed optimistic that the group could successfully meld their old sound with exciting new ideas.

"I'm real excited about what we can do, knowing what we all know now. The stuff I've been writing is not in a dissimilar vein to what the last two records have been, which structurally and lyrically are very different from Wallflowers records. But I will make my best attempt to meld the two."

Wallflower's last studio album was 2005's Rebel, Sweetheart.