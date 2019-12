In a new video interview for EMGtv, Metallica frontman James Hetfield confirms that the band are in the studio recording new music.

In a discussion about his guitars and pickups, Hetfield says: "We're recording right now, and there's the number one guitar, there's the number two guitar, there's the number three...and here's the third-track guitars that just sound different..."

Metallica's in-the-works studio album will be the followup to 2008's Death Magnetic.

Watch the full video below.