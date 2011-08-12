Jani Lane, Ex-Warrant Singer, Dead at 47

Jani Lane -- former lead singer of '80s glam metal band Warrant -- was found dead at the Comfort Inn in Woodland Hills, California, Thursday night.

According to NBC News, the LAPD received a 911 phone call early Thursday evening for a death investigation. Lane, who was 47, was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, no official cause of death has been released. Coroner's officials will be conducting an investigation into his death.

The singer was born John Kennedy Oswald in Akron, Ohio, on February 1, 1964. He went on to write Warrant's biggest hit, 1990's "Cherry Pie" (See the video below). Lane left Warrant several times, most recently returning to the lineup for an ultimately canceled tour in 2008. He appeared on That Metal Show on July 23.

In 2009, the singer was taken into custody for reporting crashing into a parked car, the Hollywood Reporter reports. He also was ordered to serve 120 days in jail after he was arrested for DUI in 2010, his second DUI in two years.