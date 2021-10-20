Jared James Nichols forced to cancel live shows after breaking his arm picking up a roadcase

Jared James Nichols has been forced to cancel the remaining shows of his current live run, after he awkwardly tried to pick up a road case and subsequently broke his arm.

The unfortunate incident took place after Nichols’ show supporting Black Stone Cherry last Saturday (October 16) at Scout Bar, Houston, with the blues guitar ace revealing the extent of his injuries in a lengthy post on social media the day after.

“My friends, I had a small accident last night after my set,” he began. “I ended up grabbing a road case the wrong way, my arm twisted under the stress, and I heard a loud pop. Turns out I broke my right arm just above the elbow.

“Please don’t worry! I have complete feeling/mobility in my hand,” he continued, “as well as full grip strength. No pain meds, no problem. I’ll be fine, but of course, I am beyond bummed.

“Unfortunately, I’m going to have to cancel the rest of the upcoming dates on this run. Gimmie a few weeks and I’ll be back in action and better than ever. Until then, I’ll be practicing my legato technique and bends/vibrato till I’m blue in the face.”

A subsequent update posted to Instagram revealed that Nichols had to undergo surgery in order to fix his broken arm, with the Gold Glory-wielding titan once again ensuring fans that “I am going to be fine”.

He also revealed that his road to recovery will feature arguably the best remedy of them all – playing as much guitar as he can.

“The surgery went perfect,” he revealed. “I am all good, my mobility, everything is rocking. The doctor even told me my physical therapy will include playing as much guitar as possible. I want to thank everybody for their well wishes.”

Nichols’ next gig was set to take place this evening (October 20) at Antone’s in Austin, Texas, which would have been followed by shows with Black Stone Cherry on October 22 and October 24 at Knuckleheads Saloon, Kansas and Route 20, Sturtevant, Wisconsin, respectively.

Of course, Black Stone Cherry were nothing but supportive, commenting on Nichols’ original post, “Heal up quick, man! It was an absolute pleasure having you on this run! We will miss y’all!”

To keep up to date with Nichols’ recovery, head over to his Instagram page.