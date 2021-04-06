Go for the gold with Epiphone's new Jared James Nichols “Gold Glory” Les Paul Custom

After months of tantalizing hints pointing to its existence, Jared James Nichols' new signature Goldtop Epiphone Les Paul electric guitar has finally been revealed to the world.

A limited-edition take on the blues-rocker's signature Old Glory Les Paul, the Jared James Nichols “Gold Glory” Les Paul Custom features a '55-style Les Paul Custom body outfitted with a stunning Double Gold Aged finish.

Like its Black-finished predecessor, the Gold Glory is outfitted with a single Seymour Duncan P-90 Dogear bridge pickup – controlled by individual volume and tone knobs – a mahogany neck boasting an ebony fingerboard with traditional block inlays, and Grover Rotomatic tuners.

"’Gold Glory’ is an icon of a guitar,” Nichols said in a press release. “Between the beauty of the tone, and glitter of the gold, it is breathtaking and bold. It’s simplistic, and powerful, a complete classic, yet rooted in today.

"I am honored to continue my ‘Glory Days’ with this incredible new signature model. I cannot wait to get this guitar out into the world and into the hands of players looking to find their own unique voice. Simply put, ‘Gold Glory’ inspires me to play, create and perform at my very best."

(Image credit: Epiphone)

In other Nichols news, the guitarist and his band will perform a full, virtual concert on May 8 at 12pm PT/3pm ET that will be streamed live on Ursa Live.

The Epiphone Jared James Nichols “Gold Glory” Les Paul Custom is available now – with an EpiLite case included – for $699.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to Epiphone.