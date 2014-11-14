Jay Willie Blues Band Release 'Rumblin' and Slidin'' — Video

On their second ZOHO release, Rumblin' and Slidin', the Jay Willie Blues Band lay down 14 vintage Texas blues and ballads, including six scorching originals and classics by Muddy Waters, Link Wray and more.

Influenced by the incendiary guitar work of Texas blues legend Johnny Winter, guitarist/singer/songwriter Jay Willie fortifies his band with Winter's high-energy ex-drummer Bobby T. Torello.

Other special guests include R&B singer Suzanne Vick ("Fly Away") and harmonica ace Jason Ricci.

For more about the Jay Willie Blues Band, follow them on Facebook.