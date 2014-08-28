Jeff Beck and ZZ Top Announce Tour Suspension; Beck to Fill Dates Through August

Jeff Beck and ZZ Top have announced the suspension of the remaining scheduled double-bill tour dates due to an injury sustained by ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill.

According to a story posted by wcsx.com, Hill, who is 65, slipped and fell on his hip while in his tour bus last night.

As a result of his injury, which requires immediate attention, ZZ Top's shows have been suspended while he recovers. Dates affected by the suspension include all of the scheduled concert bills shared with Beck through September 13.

Earlier today, Beck's camp provided the following update:

Jeff and his band — Jimmy Hall on vocals, Rhonda Smith on bass, Jonathan Joseph on drums and Nicolas Meier on guitar — will move forward with the following three previously scheduled dates, with Tyler Bryant opening:

August 29 Seneca Allegany Casino Salamanca, NY

August 30 The Concert Venue @ Harrah’s Atlantic City, NJ

August 31 MGM Grand Theater @ Foxwoods Mashantucket, CT

Dates scheduled for West Palm Beach, Tampa, St. Augustine, Atlanta, Thackerville and Houston will potentially be rescheduled. Patrons should hold onto their ticket stubs for a possible future announcement.

“While we are very disappointed to not continue this tour with ZZ Top, our thoughts and best wishes are for Dusty to have a speedy recovery,” Beck said.

Canceled dates include:

• August 28 Ravinia Festival Highland Park, IL

• September 2 Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Boston, MA

• September 3 Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD

• September 4 Nikon @ Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY