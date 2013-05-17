Jeff Beck Featured on New LeAnn Rimes Album, 'Spitfire'

Not that anyone can blame him, but Jeff Beck really seems to enjoy recording and performing with female musicians.

It was recently announced that Beck, 68, will be featured on a track on LeAnn Rimes' upcoming album, Spitfire, which will be released June 4.

The song, a cover of Buddy and Julie Miller's "Gasoline and Matches," also will feature Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas on vocals. Other guests on the album include Alison Krauss and Dan Tyminski.

Since I'm a Beck completist — someone who buys every available recording featuring Beck's guitar work (It's a disease) — I guess I'll be downloading a LeAnn Rimes song on June 4, something I honestly didn't see coming.

However, this collaboration shouldn't come as a complete surprise. In recent years, Beck has appeared on albums by Cyndi Lauper, Joss Stone and Beth Hart, to name just a few. And, of course, he's recorded and/or performed with Imelda May, Rhonda Smith, Olivia Safe, Tal Wilkenfeld, Jennifer Batten, etc.

Here are a few examples of Beck's recent work with the ladies:

... with Tal Wilkenfeld ...

... with Joss Stone ...

... with Rhonda Smith ...

... with Jennifer Batten ...

... with Beth Hart ...

... with Imelda May ...

... with Joss Stone again ...

... with Imelda May again ...

... with Cyndi Lauper ...