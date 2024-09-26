“People drive for miles to trace Jeff’s steps in Memphis”: The home where Jeff Buckley was working on his Grace follow-up right before he died is being made into a 'tribute' Airbnb

By
published

Buckley had moved to the tiny home in Memphis almost a year before he died

(Image credit: Rob Verhorst/Redferns via Getty)

Jeff Buckley’s former home, where the late guitar star had been working on new music right up until he died, is being transformed into a tribute Airbnb.

The property in Memphis, Tennessee, will be remodeled and open for vacancies by November. It will see the guitarist's tiny home, which he lived in for nearly a year before he died in 1997, be opened up to the Buckley fanbase.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.