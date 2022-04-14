Holiday in George Harrison’s childhood home – Beatles fan puts the Liverpool townhouse on Airbnb

So you’ve chopped your hair into a mop top. You’ve sashayed across the crossing at Abbey Road and have the Instagram pics to prove it. You’ve spent a weekend in Hamburg you don’t quite remember and had a pint at the Cavern. Where else can Beatlemania take you in 2022?

Well, why not stay in George Harrison’s childhood home in Liverpool, where he lived from 1950 to 1962, and where John, Paul and Ringo would come round and practice. It’s a spacious three bedroom terrace house and Beatles fan and present owner, Ken Lambert, has listed it on Airbnb.

This Magical Mystery Tour can host up to five guests and comes with wi-fi, and free tea and coffee. Bring a Rickenbacker electric guitar and stay in George’s bedroom, where he first heard himself on the wireless, and “Sit and strum a guitar in the same room that George, Paul, and John sat and rehearsed during the early years.”

As reported in the New York Post, the house at 25 Upton Green in Speke, just 20 minutes from Liverpool city centre, was purchased by Lambert for £171,000 (around $250,000) in November 2021.

Lambert says he was shocked win his bid was accepted, but decided to turn it into a pilgrimage site for Beatles fans, in particular one for those who are of the opinion that Harrison was the coolest Beatle.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: AirBnB) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: AirBnB) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: AirBnB)

“I really started to think about what I was going to do with the property,” Lambert said. “I’m not a wealthy individual. It’s not like I go around buying up properties. I’m a Beatles fan, yes, but I am a big George Harrison fan specifically.

“I think it was a shame that George’s house had no relevance to millions of Beatles fans, but they’re waiting in line to walk into John Lennon’s house. George is my favorite Beatle. I want to respect his legacy.”

Guests can look forward to a bath with the original fittings – though Lambert installed a shower as an aftermarket mod – and fresh linen with a high thread count. So, if it’s all too much and you need to getaway, book a ticket for John Lennon Airport. George’s house is just a short taxi ride away.