JHS Pedals owner Josh Scott is selling the first-ever Klon Centaur for $500,000

The Klon Centaur, originally developed by Bill Finnegan, is among the most mythical and coveted overdrive pedals in the gear world, not to mention one of the most expensive – originals can go for thousands on the resale market.

On occasion, they can even sell for much more. JHS Pedals owner Josh Scott is currently selling Klon Centaur #2 on Reverb.com for the whopping price of $500,000. And while it’s worth noting that his pedal is identified as #2, it’s actually the first ever to be built and sold, as Finnegan set aside #1 for himself and constructed it at a later date.

“You know what it is. If you want the best Klon, it's this Klon,” Scott writes in the listing. He goes on to defend the asking price, explaining, “Because of the prices lately here on the Reverb, I think this is a fair price for what it is.”

He continues, “I only took one picture because that's good enough. What you see is what you get, no box, nothing, just the pedal. The pedal will be hand-delivered by me, in-person to anywhere on earth for free. Allow 30 days for me to clear my schedule and get it to you from the date of purchase.”

Indicating that he may not be entirely serious about that asking price, Scott concludes, “Buy it or don't, I don't really care.”

To purchase Scott’s Klon Centaur – or not – head over to Reverb.