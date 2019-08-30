JHS recreates 4 iconic pedals for highly limited 1966 series

As it turns out, 1966 was a hugely important year for guitar effects pedals, and JHS’s Josh Scott has set out to recreate four classic effects from that era for the 1966 series.

Available exclusively from Sweetwater, the four pedals are the 1966 Tone Bender 1.5, Italy Tone Bender, Fuzz Face and Rangemaster Boost.

Each pedal has been handwired by Scott using NOS components, including germanium transistors, high-grade carbon resistors and oversized capacitors.

Scott goes into great detail about the effects in the video above, as well as showcasing how they stack up against the originals.

Unfortunately, the first run has already sold out (only 20 of each were made), but Sweetwater will get more stock of the $399 pedals in the next two to three months.