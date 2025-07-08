I track pedal deals year-round and the Electro-Harmonix Lizard Queen octave fuzz for just $39.60 is next-level cheap
The Prime Day guitar deals are finally here, and with it I usually expect to see more than a few cheap pedals going ever cheaper. This year is a little different, though, because one of the best pedal deals I’ve seen isn’t on a cheap, no-brand Amazon pedal, but a cheap, well-known pedal from Electro-Harmonix.
The Electro-Harmonix Lizard Queen is an octave fuzz pedal from one of the biggest pedal manufacturers in the world, and it’s got a massive $59.40 reduction from the usual $99 price at Guitar Center. That means it’s less than half price, with the total coming to below the $40 mark. As far as cheap pedals go, it’s one of the best I’ve seen so far this year, and absolutely worth picking up if you need an octave fuzz for your pedalboard.
The circuit was originally designed by Josh Scott of JHS Pedals as an homage to the EHX pedals of the 70s, and because they never actually made an octave fuzz pedal. While the limited edition big box version is sold out, you can still grab this nano enclosured version for a ridiculously low price and save yourself some pedalboard space.
It’s a fixed gain fuzz without a gain knob, so you’ll have to rely on the volume knob of your guitar to get varying levels of saturation. For me it’s at a nice level for most players, and there’s plenty of headroom to get a nice volume boost past the 11 o’clock mark on the volume knob.
If you’re looking for a super cheap pedal deal this Prime Day, then this Electro-Harmonix Lizard Queen for less than half price is one of the best I've found. Combining a vintage fuzz tone with a high-octave sound, you can craft everything from Jack White-type lead guitar tones to nasty, ring-modulated sounds that will melt the face of anyone in the nearby vicinity.
The balance knob has ‘shadow’ and ‘sun’ written at its extremes, and at shadow you get a smoother fuzz that reacts better to your volume knob, while the sun end offers a harsher, spitting character.
The dedicated octave knob allows you to add in as much or as little of the upper octave as you like. This gives you plenty of flexibility in combination with the other controls, giving you access to classic and more modern tones with ease.
It really cuts through the mix in a full band setting, and despite the simplicity of the three knob layout I found there was plenty of ability to dial in a tone to suit. For me, I loved the sound of the higher octave settings with the balance knob more towards the ‘sun’ end of the spectrum, which delivered some truly spectacularly spitting octave fuzz sounds.
