Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison Holograms in the Works

After a Tupac hologram was unveiled at this year's Coachella festival (If you haven't seen the video yet, watch it below), most music fans couldn't help but ask the question, who's next?

According to a new report from Billboard, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and Elvis Presley may be among the next holograms to appear on stage.

Hendrix's sister Janie, who is president/CEO of Experience Hendrix, confirmed that the plans for a hologram of her late brother have been in the works for nearly a year, but also said there was no guarantee it would ever see the light of day if it wasn't just right.

"For us, of course, it's about keeping Jimi authentically correct," she said. "There are no absolutes at this point."

Doors manager Jeff Jampol says he's been looking into the idea for nearly eight years now and hopes to be able to bring a 3D experience to Doors fans sometime soon.

"We're trying to get to a point where 3D characters will walk around," he told Billboard. "Hopefully, 'Jim Morrison' will be able to walk right up to you, look you in the eye, sing right at you and then turn around and walk away."

As for the King, Digital Domain Media Group, the company that created theTupac hologram, recently signed deal with Core Media Group to produce a variety of "virtual" Elvis holograms for different uses.

What do you think of your favorite musical legends being turned into holograms? Sound off in the comments!